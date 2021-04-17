Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells $401,237.86 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

