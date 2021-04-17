Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 1,992 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexander Spinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46.

LPSN stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

