Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells $340,323.44 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J. Chad Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $305,206.80.

On Thursday, January 28th, J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

