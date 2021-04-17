Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells 32,689 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ONTO opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.89 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

