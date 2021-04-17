Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 9,158 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCRA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

