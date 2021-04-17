Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $128,482,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $294.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $164.40 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.