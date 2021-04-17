Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $3,324,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

