Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock Position Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Intellicheck makes up approximately 1.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 8.06% of Intellicheck worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 186.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 151,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,951. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

IDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

