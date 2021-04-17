Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPPLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3832 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

IPPLF opened at $14.36 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPPLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

