International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

