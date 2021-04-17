Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

