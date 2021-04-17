Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

RYT traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $283.09. 23,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.32 and a 200-day moving average of $248.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $166.44 and a 12-month high of $283.29.

