Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 196,498 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $89.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

