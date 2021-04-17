Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 14.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

