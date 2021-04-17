Investors Buy High Volume of The Interpublic Group of Companies Call Options (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,803 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,528% compared to the typical daily volume of 335 call options.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

