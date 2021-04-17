iRhythm Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.43 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after acquiring an additional 212,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

