iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 130,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 44,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after buying an additional 159,762 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,936 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31.

