iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 161,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,381,605 shares.The stock last traded at $153.95 and had previously closed at $151.34.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

