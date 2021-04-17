iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Boosted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 141.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $224.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,283,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

