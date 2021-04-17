iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 407,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $313,000.

IVV traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $418.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.48 and its 200 day moving average is $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $417.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

