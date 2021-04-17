J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $173.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

