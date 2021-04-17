Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone Sells 25,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $54.44 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

