Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $117.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

