James G. Hall Acquires 10,000 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.20 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $328.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNDC. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

