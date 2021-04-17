Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,492 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Second Sight Medical Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

NASDAQ EYES opened at $7.36 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Second Sight Medical Products Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES).

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.