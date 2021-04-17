Jane Street Group LLC Invests $57,000 in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Trevena by 65.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 285,439 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Trevena, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

