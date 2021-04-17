Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verb Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Verb Technology by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.13 on Friday. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 194.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

