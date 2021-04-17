Jane Street Group LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $6.02 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $744.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

