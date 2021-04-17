Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $85.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

