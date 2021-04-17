Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

