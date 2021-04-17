Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Sells $315,900.00 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Harry Reese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

