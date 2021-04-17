Jefferies Financial Group Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $85.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

