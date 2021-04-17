Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the online travel company will earn ($2.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.31). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

