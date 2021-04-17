JMP Securities Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $138.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of RJF opened at $129.76 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

