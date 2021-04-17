John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WDGJF remained flat at $$3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

