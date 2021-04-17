Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

JNJ stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,049,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

