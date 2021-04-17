JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €173.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €157.55 ($185.36).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €157.10 ($184.82) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €152.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.35.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

