JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $96.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.