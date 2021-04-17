JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,118,843 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Southwestern Energy worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.14 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.