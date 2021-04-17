JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $261.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $261.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average of $197.22. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.