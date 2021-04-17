JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THBIY. Citigroup raised shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THBIY opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

