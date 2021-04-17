Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,941.74

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,941.74 ($77.63) and traded as high as GBX 6,400 ($83.62). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,330 ($82.70), with a volume of 1,974 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of £397.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,184.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,948.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total transaction of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

