Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £124 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £119.44 ($156.05) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,883 ($102.99) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,983.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,996.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.73 billion and a PE ratio of -84.21. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

