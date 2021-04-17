Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.66

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.66 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.42), with a volume of 2260058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

JUST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 65.33 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.84.

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £160,555.14 ($209,766.32).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

