Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells $44,172.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00.

KALU opened at $113.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.87 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

