Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.93. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $257.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $269.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.