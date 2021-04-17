KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,718,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

