Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 923.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Kaspien in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

