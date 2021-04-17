Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 923.43% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

Shares of Kaspien stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Kaspien in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.