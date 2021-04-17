Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Kering alerts:

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $75.24. 59,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $76.89.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.